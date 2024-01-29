Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

WBS stock opened at $51.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

