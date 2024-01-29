Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $50.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Get Comcast alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82. Comcast has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.