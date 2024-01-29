Wells Fargo & Company Increases Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target to $22.50

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSLX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

TSLX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 54,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,027. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 51.87% and a return on equity of 13.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 46,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

