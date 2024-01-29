Wells Fargo & Company Increases Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $42.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.71% from the company’s previous close.

VRNS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VRNS

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $45.51. 37,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,167. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $186,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 460,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,932,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,524,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $186,459.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,932,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,413 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.