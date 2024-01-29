Wells Fargo & Company Raises FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target to $20.00

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.64. 142,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.33.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 60,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

