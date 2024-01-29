Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Position Cut by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,950 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for approximately 8.7% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.05% of Welltower worth $23,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $87.06. 387,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,042. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 181.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

View Our Latest Report on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.