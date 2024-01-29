WEX (NYSE:WEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $208.45

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $208.45 and last traded at $208.33, with a volume of 11283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.02.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. WEX had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.45 million. Analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $69,374.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,395.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,395.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.31 per share, for a total transaction of $165,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,845,069 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in WEX by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

