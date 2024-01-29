Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WY. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,367. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,076,000 after buying an additional 1,385,408 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 459,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

