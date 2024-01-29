Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading 5.5% Higher

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 149,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,285,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
Wheels Up Experience Trading Up 7.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $553.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 315.49%.
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.
