Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Trading Down 4.5%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $198.96 and last traded at $199.16. Approximately 123,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 647,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.55.

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,892. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

