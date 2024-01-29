Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Bought by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up 2.1% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTW stock traded down $1.88 on Monday, reaching $247.60. 40,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,985. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on WTW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $248.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

