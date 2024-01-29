Winslow Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Nordstrom worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nordstrom by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.03. 1,246,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,353,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.51. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

