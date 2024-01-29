Winslow Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $299.98. 643,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $303.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.21 and its 200-day moving average is $269.88.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.