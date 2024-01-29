Winslow Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare makes up 2.4% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Tenet Healthcare worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,137 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on THC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.77. 77,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,251. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average of $70.02.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile



Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

