Winslow Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers comprises about 1.5% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Cohen & Steers worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after buying an additional 194,097 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,229 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,334,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,115,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,669,000 after buying an additional 83,401 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

NYSE:CNS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,427. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.07. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 87.69%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

