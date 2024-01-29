Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $7.86 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,218 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.8% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.85.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,019,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,757,047. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $185.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

