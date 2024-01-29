Winslow Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.73 Million in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 95,059 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.14. 605,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,108. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $47.48.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.