Winslow Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Tetra Tech comprises 3.4% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Tetra Tech worth $14,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

TTEK traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.78. 37,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,456. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.30. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.19 and a 1 year high of $173.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

In other news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $228,961.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $228,961.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

