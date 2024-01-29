Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 459 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. STERIS comprises approximately 1.7% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $277,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of STERIS by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 197,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 931,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,547 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in STERIS by 172.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.03. 44,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,880. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.45 and its 200-day moving average is $218.78. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $173.21 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

