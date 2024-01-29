Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 492 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.6% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Linde by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $30,347,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $403.68. 226,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,966. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $318.88 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The company has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $408.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.86.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

