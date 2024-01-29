Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 584 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in American Express by 26.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,931 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $8,572,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 0.6 %

AXP traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.20. 1,538,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,850. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $204.77.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.