Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,465 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises about 2.2% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,917,000 after acquiring an additional 799,027 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.98. 240,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,621. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.29. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

