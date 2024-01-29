WNS (NYSE:WNS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on WNS. Citigroup lifted their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on WNS from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.
WNS Stock Up 2.5 %
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in WNS by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in WNS by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in WNS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.
