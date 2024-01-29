WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0223

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0% against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $222.74 million and approximately $8.32 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002620 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000551 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00023558 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000229 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02227424 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars.

