WPP (NYSE:WPP) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Critical Comparison

WPP (NYSE:WPP) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPP $17.85 billion 0.59 $844.43 million N/A N/A Magnite $577.07 million 2.20 -$130.32 million ($1.67) -5.50

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPP N/A N/A N/A Magnite -37.24% 1.36% 0.38%

Risk and Volatility

WPP has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of WPP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Magnite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPP 1 4 2 0 2.14 Magnite 0 2 8 0 2.80

WPP presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.31%. Magnite has a consensus target price of $13.56, indicating a potential upside of 47.50%. Given Magnite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than WPP.

Summary

Magnite beats WPP on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers advertising, marketing, brand strategies, and campaigns across all media; and provides media planning and buying services. It also provides media investment; data and technology, and content services. The company also offers public relations and specialist agency services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

