Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Reaches Market Cap of $9.95 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $9.95 billion and approximately $1.71 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,147,883,773 coins and its circulating supply is 88,147,836,656 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,153,509,440.02457 with 88,153,497,008.3791 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.11293671 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $638,770.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

