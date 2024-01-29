WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in January

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,500 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 291,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.6 days.

WSP Global Stock Performance

WSPOF opened at $144.22 on Monday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $144.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

