XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 4.1%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.60. 3,506,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 13,374,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

XPeng Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 3.03.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Natixis boosted its stake in XPeng by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.