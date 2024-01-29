XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 4.1%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.60. 3,506,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 13,374,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 3.03.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
