Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV owned about 0.07% of Xylem worth $14,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Xylem by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.08. The company had a trading volume of 393,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $117.35.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

