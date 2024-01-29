YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.98 and last traded at $17.07. 645,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,129,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.10 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.92.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

Featured Stories

