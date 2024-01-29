Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. Yum China has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China by 4.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,588 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. XY Capital Ltd grew its position in Yum China by 1,325.8% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Yum China by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,743,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,127,000 after buying an additional 343,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Yum China by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 912,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after buying an additional 198,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

