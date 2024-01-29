Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Yum China by 99,466.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,336,000 after purchasing an additional 127,046,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,034,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,963,000 after purchasing an additional 106,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Yum China by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 4.9% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,939,000 after buying an additional 421,588 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Yum China Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.21. 383,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,292. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

