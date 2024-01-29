Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 159,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,419,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
Zhihu Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $481.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.28.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
