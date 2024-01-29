Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) PT Raised to $65.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z opened at $56.55 on Friday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -84.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,995.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 548,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,571,000 after acquiring an additional 304,224 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 49.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 64,204 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

