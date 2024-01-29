Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 2,752 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE O traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $55.05. 784,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,630,861. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.14.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

View Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

