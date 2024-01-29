Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.49. 7,306,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,073,023. The company has a market capitalization of $155.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $44.46.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.80%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

