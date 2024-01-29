Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 35 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.7% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $503.71. 821,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,567. The company’s 50-day moving average is $531.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $465.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.