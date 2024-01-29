Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 6,256 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.8% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 26,280,764 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after buying an additional 3,670,191 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after buying an additional 3,299,188 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,099. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.96. The company has a market cap of $142.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

