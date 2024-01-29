Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,370,518. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $257.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,665. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

