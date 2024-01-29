Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $5.62 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,884 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $4.89 on Monday, reaching $565.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,780,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $579.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $482.87 and a 200-day moving average of $439.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

