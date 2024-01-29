Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $7.26 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.4 %

ENB stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.77. 630,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872,921. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

