Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.36. 296,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,042,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

FTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

