Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 1,464 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 180,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,360,000 after acquiring an additional 74,107 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 41,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TMO stock traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $553.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $597.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

