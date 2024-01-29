Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ASML by 26,831.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 150,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,718,000 after acquiring an additional 149,450 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,615,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $866.79. The company had a trading volume of 179,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,847. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $883.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $729.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $672.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $342.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.60.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

