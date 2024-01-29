Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 12,004 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,004 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $59,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $98.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,718,680. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.09.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

