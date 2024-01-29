Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 13,945 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,945 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 181,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

TFC stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $37.91. 627,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,245,468. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of -35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

