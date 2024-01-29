Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.53. 160,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,460. The stock has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.90 and a 200 day moving average of $181.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

