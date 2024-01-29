ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 152,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 35,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

ZTO stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.62. 3,089,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTO. Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

