103,091 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 103,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kenvue by 615.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,028,000 after buying an additional 25,576,681 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $223,124,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,465,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,737,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,895,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,960,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

