128,055 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.74% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEV. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,656,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,337,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 217,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 172,823 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 898.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 156,293 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,859,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,339,000 after purchasing an additional 149,484 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

DFEV opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $427.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.